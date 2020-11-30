Indore: Fraudster falls in police net after 2 years

Indore: Crime Branch along with a team of Tejaji Nagar Police station arrested a man on Monday who has a prize of Rs 3,000 on him. The accused was on the run from the last 2 years. He had done a fraud using forged papers.

According to police, the accused Vinod Verma (55) was on run in a fraud case under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 506 and 34 of IPC.

Police said that a prize of Rs 3,000 was there on the accused. He has done a fraud case using forged papers.

Crime Branch officials said that a tip was recieved that the accused Vinod is seen at Nemawar Road bridge. A team of police nabbed him and interrogation is on.