Madhya Pradesh: Govt employee caught red-handed for taking bribe in Gwalior

Asked woman for Rs 5000 in exchange of releasing her maternity dues.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A government employee was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 5000 bribe on Friday.

On the complaint of a female employee, the UDC of the State Employees Insurance Corporation has been arrested by Lokayukta for taking a bribe of 5000 on Friday.

Lokayukta registered the case and started investigation under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Rishiswar on February 20, said that the compliant is posted as a contractual employee in Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company. She said that her Rs 50,000 for maternity leave were pending. She accused that Shubham Gupta , who works as an Upper division clerk (UDC) at State Employees Insurance Corporation allegedly demanded Rs 5000 in exchange of releasing her payment, told DSP Rishiswar.

Interestingly, Lokayukta police had taped this conversation. Later, the police laid a trap to catch him red-hand. They gave the lady currency notes thinly-layered with a special chemical and sent her to the Shubham's office located in Falka Bazar.

As the woman gave the chemical-laced note to the accused employee, his figerprints were recorded and the Lokayukta team arrested him red-handed.

