Madhya Pradesh: School bus overturns in Gwalior, 3 injured | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus carrying 35 children overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Tuesday, injuring three people including two kids and a woman passerby. Thankfully, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The bus was taking the children back to their homes from school when it lost control while coming down from Mandre KI Maata hill. At the time of the accident, a tanker was approaching from the front. The bus overturned while trying to avoid a collision with the tanker.

Notably, the road leading down from Mandre Ki Maata Temple has mud piled up on one side.

Police reached the spot on receiving information about the accident and took the injured to hospital.

Injured woman, a resident of Agra

Neha Sharma, a resident of Agra who had come to Gwalior to give an exam, got injured in the accident, as both her legs got crushed under the bus. Neha’s husband Manvendra said, “Some people present here helped in taking her out from under the bus. She is being treated at JAH Trauma Centre. The doctors are saying that her condition is critical.”

