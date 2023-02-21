Madhya Pradesh: Three killed after tractor-trolley hits motorbike in Ratlam

Accident | Representative Image

Bhopal: Three persons riding a motorbike were killed when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday near Govardhanpura village on Advania-Isarthuni Road under Sailana police station limits, located 30 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Some villagers later took the motorbike riders - two men aged 19 and 20 and a 16-year-old boy - to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, Sailana police station in-charge Ayub Khan said.

The tractor-trolley was seized and its driver was arrested, he said.

