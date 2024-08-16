Madhya Pradesh Governmet To Give ₹ 40K To Labourers For E-Scooters

The Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Premium e-scooter, 195 km range, 120 km/h top speed, 0-40 km/h in 2.6s. Rs 1,47,499, 4 kWh battery, 6.5-hr home charging, Party mode, OTA updates. | bikewale

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government is going to provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to labourers to buy e-scooters. The government is going to implement four missions - Youth Power Mission, Poor Welfare Mission, Farmer Welfare Mission and Women Empowerment Mission, on the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day i.e November 1.

Addressing the Independence Day function at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday, the CM said women empowerment will be done on priority basis. The government will work in the direction of turning agriculture into a profitable business.

An investment of Rs 485 crore has been done to ensure education in new emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and coding. As many as 194 new anganwadi centres have been started. A target has been fixed to distribute crop insurance of Rs 23,000 crore.

Under Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Protsahan Yojana, Rs 1,000 incentive per quintal will be given to farmers. The government has sanctioned a whopping sum of Rs 5,017 crore for construction of four-lane greenfield access controlled highway. A digital university will be started in the state, the CM added.