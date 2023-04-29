 Madhya Pradesh: Government’s aim is to ensure every woman earn Rs 10K/ month, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chouhan visits Ladli Bahna Yojna KYC centres, reviews registration

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the top priority of his government is to empower every woman financially in Madhya Pradesh.  Many women-centric schemes including Ladli Behna Yojana and others have been launched keeping this motive in mind, said Chouhan while addressing Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries at Rashidiya School here on Friday. The chief minister visited various KYC centres being organised for the registration of the scheme.

 “To become financially independent, a woman should earn at least Rs 10,000 per month. They should work for Self Help Groups (SHGs) as this would help them become more confident and financially strong,” said the chief minister. Chouhan instructed Bhopal collector, BMC commissioner to launch a drive to constitute SHGs in the district.  

The chief minister on the day visited centres at Idgah Hills, Tilajamalpura, Barkhedi, Panchsheel Nagar, Sunehari Bag.

 “I have launched Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana for marriage of girls and Ladli Laxmi Yojan for education of girls. I have also made 50% reservation for women in the civic body and because of it Malti Rai has become Mayor of Bhopal otherwise, Mr Rai would have been the mayor. Even liquor Ahatas have been closed from April 1 on the demand of women in Madhya Pradesh, said Chouhan”.

He further said the government reduced stamp duty to 1% for registering property in the name of  women; otherwise, the duty stands at 3%, said the chief minister, adding that all these measures have been taken for the dignity of women in the state.

 “Women are not born to be poor and face financial hardships. We have to change their social and financial status. Women should live with dignity. There was gender discrimination in society and so the State government is committed to empower women and provide them equal opportunity. And, this is the reason that many schemes are being run to benefit them right from their birth, providing education, facilitating their marriage and making them self-reliant. There is reservation for women in government jobs. Now, women are not restricted to the kitchen only.” 

