Madhya Pradesh: Government to knock the door of the Supreme Court, seeks 4-week time in the High Court

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to move to the Supreme Court against the petition challenging the reservation in civic body elections in Madhya Pradesh.

During the hearing in the Gwalior bench of MP High Court on Monday, the state government has stated to go to the Supreme Court and sought 4-week time from the high court.

Advocate of the Gwalior Bench of the MP High Court, Manvardhan Singh Tomar had challenged the rotation method of reservation in the civic body elections. In which the Advocate Abhishek Singh Bhadauria has filed the petition on behalf of the petitioner.

The first hearing on the petition was held on 10 March 2021. After which, the state government was given two days to present its side.

It was said on behalf of the government that in Article 243 of the Constitution and Section 29 of the Municipality Act, the government has been given the right to reserve the posts of the Presidents of Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Nagar Panchayats.

After hearing both the sides, the division bench of Gwalior bench of the High Court had said that it appears that the rotation method has not been followed in the reservation according to the order issued on 10 December 2020.

At the same, the High Court has recognized that the reservation should be implemented by rotation method only. In such a situation, the said reservation was postponed till the final disposal of the matter.

Now the government has sought time from the court to reach out to the Supreme Court. After which the hearing in this matter will be held in the High Court after 4 weeks.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:14 AM IST