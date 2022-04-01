Madhya Pradesh government to give Rs 22,500 cr subsidy to power consumers, says energy minister Pradhumn Singh Tomar

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Energy minister Pradhumn Singh Tomar said a subsidy of about Rs 22,500 crore will be given electricity consumers in the financial year 2022-23. Also, a total of are getting the benefit of subsidy. About 1.08 crore domestic electricity consumers and around 35 lakh agri-consumers are drawing subsidies in the state, said the minister. In the last financial year, a subsidy of about Rs 21,000 crore was given, said the minister. The chief minister had announced to waive off the entire outstanding amount of about Rs 6,400 crore till August 31, 2020, of the domestic electricity consumers affected by Covid.

Agricultural consumers were to deposit only about 7% of the bill issued by the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission on March 31. The government will bear the remaining 93 per cent of the bill of agricultural consumers as subsidy, he added.

According to the electricity rates released on March 31, 2022, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has fixed the power consumption charges for the agricultural consumers of 3 HP (horse power), 5 HP and 10 HP at Rs 29,252, Rs 52,177 and Rs 1,10,608 in the whole year.

The farmers will have to pay only Rs 750 per HP per year i.e. the above three categories, the consumers will have to pay a total of Rs 2,250, Rs 3,750 and Rs 7,500 respectively. The difference amount will be borne by the government. Thus as per the rates above, the subsidy on the three categories comes to Rs 27,002 (3HP), Rs 48,427 (5HP) and for Rs 1,03, 108 (10 HP). Also, a total of 35 lakh agri-consumers are getting the benefit of subsidy.

Apart from the consumers of agriculture category, the domestic consumers with monthly consumption up to 150 units per month have to pay only Rs 100 on the first 100 units. The subsidy on 100 units of consumption comes to Rs 517 per consumer.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:42 PM IST