Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh views 'Pariksha pe Charcha' in Model School

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme, Prakisha pe Charcha, with students of Government Higher Secondary Model School here on Friday.

As per state school education department, Chouhan had to address students after Prime Minister. As the programme concluded, chief minister reached the stage and narrated a story to students.

“When I was in school, my teacher asked me to put a spoon of salt in a glass of water. I did. Then, he asked to add one more salt. The teacher kept on asking to add more spoons of salt in glass of water. A stage came when water could not hold salt anymore and it stopped dissolving. Similarly, Modi Ji has explained it all to you,” said Chouhan while addressing students.

“Modi Ji has addressed the queries related to exams so well that now nothing is left unsaid. I will not hold discussion on exams. I will hold discussion on studies when new academic sessions begins,” said Chouhan.

Earlier, PM Modi gave tips to students and parents from across the country. He explained ways to do away with depression and motivated students. School students had gathered at Government Higher Secondary Model School at Tatya Tope Nagar in the state capital to listen to PM’s address.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:13 PM IST