Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 with PM Modi, check live updates here

New Delhi: PM Modi has started interacting with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas. In the event, the Prime Minister talks about examination stress and related questions. Pariksha Pe Charcha is being broadcasted on Doordarshan.

The interaction is being held at Talkatora stadium, and for the first time in almost two years, students are attending the event offline. Students are also able to ask questions to PM Modi online.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, began the programme by thanking everyone for participating and providing a brief overview of previous Pariksha Pe Charcha editions.

PM Modi stated that he will respond to questions raised by students in audio, textual, and visual content via the NaMo App even after the interaction.

Students from across the country were ecstatic to meet PM Modi and are overjoyed that they will have the opportunity to do so in person. Students are stressed and anxious about exams and have started asking questions to PM Modi.

Answering to the question PM Modi said, "Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media."

"Whatever happens offline, same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won't make a difference is grasping things," he further added.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:59 AM IST