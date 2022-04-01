Bhopal: Property gets dearer as guidelines increase by 20% in over 500 locations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Buying property in the state capital has become expensive from Friday. According to official information, the guideline has been increased by 5 per cent to 20 per cent in more than 500 locations in state capital.

There are about 4, 113 localities in the city. Out of them, rates have been increased in over 500 locations. According to officials, properties in colonies of Kolar including Mendora-Mendori, Barkheda Nathu, Barkheda Salem, Hoshangabad Road, Bawadiakalan, Lambakheda, Kalpana Nagar and Jahangirabad will now be registered as per new guidelines.

The meeting of sub-valuation committee and district evaluation committee was held in March wherein it was proposed to increase guidelines of property. Objections were invited against the proposal. A total of 15 objections were received, which were placed before the committee and were sent to Central Committee, which approved the proposal.

