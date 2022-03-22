Indore: Guideline values of land to rise 25% from April 1 after 6 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of 6 years, the guideline values (government rates) of land and properties are set to rise by up to 25 per cent from April 1. The District Valuation Committee gave approval to the proposal of raising the guideline values.

The meeting of the District Valuation Committee for the registration of documents of immovable properties of the district was held here on Monday. Collector Manish Singh presided over the meeting. This guideline, prepared for 2022-23, is now being sent to the Central Evaluation Committee for approval at the state level. After approval, this guideline will be applicable from April 1.

At the meeting, collector Manish Singh said the guideline had been prepared on a real, practical and proper basis. Claims and objections were also invited to finalise the guideline. The claims and objections have been resolved on a genuine and practical basis.

Senior district registrar BK More said the meeting of the district-level evaluation committee was held on March 10. On the basis of the decision taken at this meeting, claims and objections were invited from various government institutions, the Indore Development Authority, District Industries Centre, Housing Board and common citizens. Sixty claims and objections were received from them. Of these, 47 were validated. The remaining 13 claims and objections were rejected as they were baseless. Based on this, the guideline for 2022-23 has been finalised at the meeting. The district registrar, deputy registrar, Indore Development Authority officials and officers of other related departments were present at the meeting.

Process of geo-tagging and of automatic mutation underway

The geo-tagging of over 4,900 locations of the district is underway. Senior district registrar More said that about 90 per cent of the locations had been mapped with satellite images of the locations, which is called geo-tagging. As soon as the remaining locations are mapped, the state government will launch an app. The beauty of the app will be that, at whichever location a person opens the app, it will show the guideline value of that land. More said that, currently, the mutation of agricultural land was being done in the revenue records through the Revenue Case Management System (RCMS). The same will apply to the residential land of the urban areas. In this regard, a project is underway with Indore Municipal Corporation.

