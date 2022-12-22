Madhya Pradesh: Government land worth Rs 10L freed from encroacher in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has freed government lands from the clutches of an encroacher in SinghpurCharanpaduka area of Maharajpur Tehsil, official sources said.

It was part of the campaign launched by the administration against the land grabbers. A team comprising revenue and police officials reached the spot where crops were grown and freed the land from the illegal occupiers.

According to reports, Ramkishore Mishra Bagairah grew crops on the government land at Charanpaduka in Singhpur village which is known as place of martyrs.

When collector Sandeep GR came to know of it, he asked sub-divisional magistrate of Naugaon Vinay Dwivedi. After getting instructions, Dwivedi and Tehsilder of Maharajpur Vijay Kumar Sen along with other officials rushed to the spot.

They called a tractor to the field and destroyed the crops. Sen told reporters that the cost of the land was Rs 10 lakh. The land has been handed to the Panchayat, he said, adding that the government lands will be freed from the clutches of encroachers.