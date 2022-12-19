Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur police crack blind murder mystery, arrest accused

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jujharnagar police of Chhatarpur have cracked a blind murder mystery and arrested the murderer of a woman, whose body had been recovered four months ago, the police said.

The police added that the arrested accused is the brother of the woman, who had strangled her to death, suspecting her character to be bad.

SHO of Jujharnagar police station, Brijendra Chanchodiya told the media that a woman, identified as Chhaya Bediya, was found hanging in her house on August 14 this year, about which the police were informed by her father.

The police had registered a complaint and begun probing the matter, who learnt after post-mortem that the girl did not die due to hanging, but was strangled to death. Initially, the police did not suspect the woman’s brother, Dharmendra, as he was present at all times during questioning.

However, later the cops found Dharmendra’s role suspicious and collected all circumstantial as well as scientific evidences. Following this, Dharmendra was questioned, who initially tried to mislead the police but was eventually caught in the web of lies formed by him.

Dharmendra confessed to killing his sister Chhaya, as he suspected her of having a bad character. He added that he portrayed the murder as suicide to dodge police action, after which he was taken into custody.