Madhya Pradesh: Government cancels amendment of 17A in GAD rules

Bhopal: The state government has withdrawn clause 17 A in the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 that seeks permission from the concerned authorities before probing a government official or an employee.

The move comes after Lokayukta Justice NK Gupta expressed his displeasure over the move and had show caused officials of the General Administration Department (GAD) about two months ago. Another notice was sent to the GAD by the Lokayukta recently.

The GAD on December 26, 2020 had issued a circular reminding the state anti-corruption agencies like the EOW and the Lokayukta of clause 17 A. These agencies were instructed to seek permission from the GAD before probing any officer.

The GAD was supposed to examine the permission letter and then forward it to the Coordination Committee for final decision.

Officials of the anti-corruption agencies had even then termed the move as deterrent. 'The wings of Lokayukta and EOW were clipped as most of the inquiries were held in want of permission,' said an official not requesting to be named.