Bhopal: Deadline for govt employees’ transfer extended to August 7

Bhopal: The state Cabinet has extended the date for transfer of government employees from July 31 to August 7. The Cabinet took the decision at a meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at Mantralaya on Tuesday. The sources at Mantralaya said that around 24,000 applications for transfers are pending because of ambiguity in rules and regulations.

“Cabinet has extended the date for transfers by a week till August 7. Earlier, it was July 31,” said home minister Dr Narottam Mishra. Chief minister had earlier instructed for transfers between July 1 and July 31.

The General Administration Department (GAD) had instructed that no transfer order will be issued after July 31. Ministers had sent their recommendations for transfers but then orders were not issued on pretext of name verification.

The Cabinet has also sanctioned 419 posts for Directorate Health Services under the Public Health and Family Welfare Department. Recruitment to the sanctioned posts will be done in a phased manner over the next three years.

Of the 419 sanctioned posts, 89 posts include -one post each of Joint director dental health, deputy director dental health and 7 posts of deputy director dental health at divisional office level and 34 posts of dental specialist in district hospitals in urban areas, 46 posts of dentist. In the state 330 posts of dentists will be created in 330 community health centres in rural areas.

The Cabinet gave its approval to extend the country liquor supply system for the year 2020-21, implemented till July 31, 2021 by the Commercial Tax Department till March 31, 2022. Earlier, it was extended twice.

Ann Utsav on Aug 7

Cabinet also discussed “Ann-Utsav” to be observed on August 7. Chief minister said that Ann-Utsav will be celebrated at 25,435 Fair Price Shops(FPS) run under the Public Distribution System (PDS). Beneficiaries will be given 20 kg from FPS. PM Narendra Modi will address the event. Every FPS has been instructed to prepare a list of 100 registered beneficiaries for it.

Cabinet decisions

