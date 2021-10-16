Madhya Pradesh: Go online for compounding process, says minister Bhupendra Singh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has said that under building permission cases, compounding of construction without building permission and construction in excess of building permission has been implemented in all urban bodies through online ABPAS (Automated Building Plan Approval System).

Along with this, instructions have also been given to all the urban bodies to make the process of compounding online. Singh has given instructions to the officers of all urban bodies to strictly follow these instructions.

Urban Development and Housing Minister said that it has come to notice that the process of compounding is being done offline in some urban bodies. He said that the process of both types of compounding is conducted in all the bodies through online ABPAS system. Therefore, disciplinary action will be taken against the officers who engage in offline compounding.

Singh has said that by amending the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, the limit of compounding under building permission has been increased by 30 percent. Along with this, a discount of 20 percent has also been given in the cases received for compounding till February 28, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:32 PM IST