Madhya Pradesh: Global Investors’ Summit 2014 witnessed the most successful meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The seventh big investors’ summit is taking place in MP from Wednesday. The summit held in 2014 was the most successful one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it.

All well-known industrialists arrived in Indore. Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adi Godrej, along with others, were present at the summit.

The investors’ summit began from 2007. It was organised in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 during the Bharatiya Janata Party rule. In 2019, the Congress government led by Kamal Nath held the summit which was named Magnificent MP.

As far as statistics go, the summit held in 2014 was the most successful one. In that summit, 3,160 MoUs were signed and the state got an investment of Rs 49, 272 crore.

The industrialists have so far shown keenness in setting up textile units and IT hubs in the state. Trident, Bardhman Textiles, Lion Febrics, Mahima Fibers, Moral Overseas and Pratibha Syntex have set up textile units in the state.

In IT sector, Tata Consultancy, Taskus India, Infosys and a dozen other companies are working in the state. Pharmaceuticals, iron, steel, plastic packaging, electrical, food processing, chemicals and electronics units have been set up in the past few years.

The government is focusing on logistics, food processing and tourism this time. Because of the situation arising from the corona pandemic, the government has kept special sessions on pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and health services at the summit.

According to the officials of the department of industries, 19 sessions have been planned in the two-day summit. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present at all the sessions for some time. MP will get more investments this time because of the situation arising from post-corona pandemic.

