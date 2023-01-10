Bhopal: Training session on life management at Police Academy held

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the need for police officers to hone and sharpen people management skills, the MP police academy, Bhauri, Bhopal have organised a training session on ‘life management’ for DSPs on Tuesday.

The session was a part of the induction training programme for the DSPs of the 42-A batch. IIM-Indore government affairs manager, Naveen Krishna Rai was the resource person for the session.

Behavioural and decision-making skills for managing people play a pivotal role in the daily grind of police officers and during special projects or operations requiring them to assemble, lead, and empower a diverse and robust task force.

The session familiarised the officers with the difference between power, authority and influence. The various sources and contingencies of power were also discussed. The session also looked at a variety of management theories and models that describe and prescribe approaches to managing people and understanding how they make decisions.

Talking about how people make decisions, the underlying imperative to understand people better was deliberated upon, which states that people do not always behave rationally and have biases. With the help of prospect theory, participants were told that people value gains and losses differently, placing more weight on perceived gains than perceived losses. An individual will often pick the option of having perceived gains.