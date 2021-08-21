Madhya Pradesh: Giving information to farmer under RTI

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Sewa Sahkari Samiti, Charnal Society has refused to give information to a farmer under the Right to Information Act, the farmer who sought info said.

A farmer Bhawan Singh Gaur submitted an application on August 10 this year seeking information from Charnal Cooperative Society.

The farmer was, however, told that the information he had sought cannot be provided under the RTI Act.

Gaur wanted to know the name of the company that had given insurance to the Charnal Society in 2018.

He also wanted a list of farmers who got the insurance benefit, but the society refused to part with any information on flimsy ground.

The efforts of the Free Press to contact manager of the society Keshar Singh over telephone came to naught, as he did not receive the phone.

