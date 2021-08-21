Madhya Pradesh: Khurai hospital to get status of medical college: Thakur

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for urban development and housing Bhupendra Singh Thakur has said that Khural hospital will become number one hospital with the status of a medical college.

He has further said that an oxygen plant will be set up in Malthaun and an agriculture college will be constructed in Khurai.

The minister made the statements at the inauguration of a 500-MT oxygen plant on Saturday.

Member of Parliament from Sagar Rajbahadur Singh Thakur, Praveen Jain, Harkishan, Saurabh Nema, Omprakash, collector Deepak Singh and others were present at the event.

The minister said that the Khurai district medical college would be developed and given the status of a medical college.

It will be the number one hospital in the division, the minister said, adding that the oxygen plant would help people fight against the possible third wave of the pandemic.

He said that all necessary medical equipment, medicines, ambulance, injections and food were arranged for the patients during the pandemic.

The minister also said that an agriculture college would be set up in Khurai.

Apart from that, a CC road is being built to go to Khurai hospital, he said.

Job fairs had been organised and 900 people got employment in those fairs, the minister said, adding that another fair would soon be held.

A project will be launched to provide water to the residents of Khura through Bina river scheme, he said.

Raj Bahadur Singh Thakur said that the oxygen plant would help the residents fight against the possible third wave of the corona pandemic.

The oxygen will reach 50 beds through pipeline, he added.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 10:54 PM IST