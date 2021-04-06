Madhya Pradesh: Give free Covid vaccines to every resident, Kamal Nath tells Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The former chief minister, Kamal Nath, wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday and gave a 12-point charter of suggestions. Earlier, Chief Minister Chouhan had interacted with the former chief minister on the phone and had asked for suggestions and support from the Congress party.

In his suggestions, Nath asked that the age bar of 45 years to get the vaccine shot be removed and suggested that it should be given free to all the citizens. He requested the government to cover such areas from where the patients were coming in large numbers. He suggested that a corona test drive be launched in which the tests could be done at home; he also urged the government to increase the number of rapid antigen tests (RATs).

He also requested that the test reports be provided within eight hours and the contact tracing protocols be speeded up.

He raised the issue of availability of beds in the state because of the rise in the number of corona-infected patients. He requested that the number of ICU and HDU beds in the hospitals be increased.