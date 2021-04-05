Madhya Pradesh government concealing data of both corona cases and Covid deaths

BHOPAL: Nine corona deaths were reported in Bhopal till the filing of this report on Monday evening. Overall, there were 10 cremations at Bhadbhada crematorium—three of them from other districts and two cremations at Jahangirabad. Covid patients’ bodies are sent for cremation to the Bhadbhada crematorium and to the Jahangirabad graveyard. On Sunday, there were 17 deaths due to Covid in the state capital. The health department had revealed in its health bulletin for Bhopal a figure of 547 corona cases with just two deaths.

It shows that the government is concealing the data of corona cases, as well as of Covid deaths. Facts are not being disclosed to the public. Laad Singh, manager of the Bhadbhada crematorium, said, “A total of 10 bodies were brought here for cremation on Monday. Three of them were from other districts and seven were from Bhopal district.”

Similarly, Rehan, in-charge of Jahangirabad graveyard, said, “So far, two Covid patients’ bodies have been brought here for cremation. In the Muslim community, cremation continues till 10.00 pm or even 11.00 pm but, if bodies are brought here by 8.00 pm, it is convenient for us to perform the rituals for the cremations here. But by 6.00 pm, two Covid patients’ bodies have been brought here for cremation, while on Sunday, five were brought for cremation.”

Health department sources, who decline to be named, admitted that the government is concealing data of the Covid deaths just for face-saving in comparison to the other states which are facing the brunt of the second corona wave. But facts should be disclosed to the public where the government is going to raise awareness on the need for adherence to Covid protocols.