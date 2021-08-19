Madhya Pradesh: Girl abducted in 2014, rescued, handed Over to parents

Advertisement

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A girl abducted from her home in 2014 was rescued and handed over to her parents on Wednesday, the police said.

They said that the father of the girl had lodged a complaint at Umaria Kotwali.

After that, a team was formed under Operation Muskan to find out the girl, a resident of Dhanvahi area in the district.

The team comprising sub-inspector Sarita Thakur, assistant sub-inspector Dinesh Tiwari and others began to search for the girl.

The girl was found in Deshrda village under Degauda police station in Tikamgarh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:53 PM IST