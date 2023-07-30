Madhya Pradesh: Girder Installation Work At ROB Begins In Jaora | FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The work of installation of the girder over the railway track has started on the railway gate overbridge in Jaora. The girder was raised with the help of a crane at 11.38 am on Friday, with about 68 minutes of delay in the schedule.

Before this, the railway gates on both sides were closed and locked from the security point of view. The lifting of the girder one by one started with the help of a crane after worship. Two girders will be launched over the track on the first day.

The remaining two girders will be launched on Saturday and one will be on Sunday. The length of the girder is 36 meters and its weight is around 50 tonnes. The surrounding area was locked for crane movement. The gate is just five meters away from the launching point.

In such a situation, the police were deployed and the gates were closed for security and safety. Bandshahar police station in-charge VD Joshi said that police force diverted traffic on both sides on the City-Chowpatty road. Traffic is likely to be closed for three to four days.

The only route in an emergency is the one near the big garden from the Bhimkhedi gate intersection, being a four-lane. It is two-three kilometers longer but it is the only option in an emergency. Apart from this, there is no other way to connect the city with the Chowpatty area. Due to the lockdown on Friday, many buses also travelled through the four-lane.

