Madhya Pradesh Gets Rs 20K Cr Investment Proposal At Kolkata Road Show

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An investment proposal worth Rs 20,000 crore was received at a road show organised by the MP government in Kolkata on Friday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a one-to-one interaction with 28 industrialists.

More than 700 representatives of various industries took part in the Kolkata road show before the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal. Diplomats of ten countries were also present at the event.

Himadri Chemicals has proposed an investment worth Rs 5, 425 crore, Shyam Metalics and Energy Rs 5, 040 crore, Birla Corporation Rs 3,000 crore and Jupiter Solar Rs 2,500 crore.

Similarly, Adhunik Group has proposed an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, SMPL Infra Rs 500 crore, and Jupiter Wagons Rs 500 crore. Besides, many other companies made business proposals worth Rs 800 crore.

The investment proposals will create 9, 450 jobs in the state, Yadav said.

The governments generally look obliquely at businessmen, but this attitude needs to be changed, he said.

“To get some work done, one has to be big-hearted. If need be, government will help industrialists out of the way for setting up units,” Yadav said.

“I have come from Ujjain, the land of Mahakaal. Kolkata is the land of Mahakali, so the country should be made prosperous from Mahakaal to Mahakali,” Yadav said.

President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and chairman-cum-MD of ITC Group Sanjeev Puri, MD and CEO of MP Birla Group Sandeep Ghosh, MD of Swara Hygiene Private Limited Alok Birla, MD of Tata Steels Sandeep Kumar were present at the event.

Projection of five sectors

The officers from MP made a projection of five sectors before the investors. Those who made the presentation were: principal secretary Raghvendra Singh, secretary to MSME Navneet Kothari, Sanjay Dubey (IT), Anurag Choudhary (mining) and additional MD of Tourism Board Bidisha Mukherjee.