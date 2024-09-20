Bhopal To Get Delhi-Like Three-Tier Traffic System; Minister Vishwas Sarang Inspects Flyover Project At Prabhat Square

Representation of Three Tier Traffic System |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Vishwas Sarang, along with Mayor Malti Rai, visited the Prabhat Square area in the capital city to inspect the double decker flyover bridge work. Sarang said that the Prabhat Square area will have a three-tier traffic system. A double-decker flyover will be built to facilitate the system.

Along with Sarang and Rai, officers from the Metro, district administration, police, electricity company, and municipal corporation were also present. Minister Sarang told the public that the work of the flyover is expected to last for not more than eight to nine months. A team has been formed to overlook the project.

According to information, on Friday, Minister Vishwas Sarang, Mayor Malti Rai, and other officials from various departments took a surprise visit to Bhopal's Prabhat Square. Here, they inspected the work of the approved double-decker flyover. The flyover has been approved to facilitate a three-tier traffic system in the area.

Minister Sarang said that due to the deteriorating condition of traffic at the Prabhat Square area and to facilitate quick travel for people living in New Bhopal and BHEL, this project is necessary. According to sources, about Rs 44 crore will be spent on the bridge to be built at Prabhat Chowk. It will be 650 meters long and 19 meters wide.

How does a three-tier traffic system work?

Taking inspiration from New Delhi's model, the three-tier traffic system facilitates quick travel and elimination of traffic blockages. A flyover will be built for commuters who have to go straigh. Below the flyover, the road will be operational for commuters who have to go a short distance. Above the flyover, a metro line will be constructed. Making this a three-tier traffic system.