Madhya Pradesh: Gear up for bypolls, Chouhan tells BJP workers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged office bearers and members of various frontal organisations and cells of the BJP to prepare themselves for upcoming bye-elections.

He said that misconceptions about the party were being spread through social media. "Our detractors know that 2023 and 2024 are important years and if the BJP manages to perform well in these two years, the forces which do not want the country to grow and progress would be defeated and that the party's flag would fly high for the next 50 years. He said that no party is as concerned about the welfare of weaker sections and minorities as the BJP.

The chief minister was addressing a joint meeting of the office bearers of the state party unit, various morchas and cells of the party here on Saturday. Besides the chief minister, state party chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma, and organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat also guided the leaders at the meet.

Chauhan said that former chief minister fooled the OBCs in the name of giving them 27 per cent reservations in jobs. But the BJP government is actually giving them reservations.

Vishnu Dutt Sharma said BJP was known as a party with a difference because of its policies, work and conduct.

"Our workers have great potential. If today, the party has made inroads into every section of society and has grown into a huge organisation, the credit for the same must go to the workers of the party," he said. He said that the workers should further strengthen the party where it is already strong and should help it strike roots where it is weak. He said "One Booth, 10 Youths' programme should be taken to the grassroots level.

Suhas Bhagat said that the leaders of the frontal organisations of the party should be on the front foot.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Woman ends life after killing son in Chhatarpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:35 PM IST