Madhya Pradesh: Gang cheating people in name of tour packages busted in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch of the city police has busted a gang cheating people in the name of giving tour packages by organising seminars at big hotels, official sources said on Tuesday.

The police collared three accused and detected a fake website. A woman and two men, who were involved in the case, were found sitting in a car on the Shivpuri Link Road.

When police were searching the accused, they confiscated Rs 1 lakh, two POS machines, a bunch of payment receipts of two companies, three banners, 190 scratch cards, 70 membership application forms, 13 guest registration forms and other documents from the possession of the arrested persons.

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotia said he had received information that the three accused absconding after cheating many people were found near IPS College on Shivpuri Link Road.

A team of policemen led by town inspector of crime branch Amar Singh Sikarwar was sent to the spot, Dandotia said.

The police saw a car in which two men and a woman were sitting, and just as the cops neared the car, the trio tried to escape, but the policemen caught hold of them.

The trio identified themselves as Sadiq, Salman and Anupama, residents of Mumbai and Poona, respectively.

They said that they had cheated in the name of Tour and Travels Company.

On January 30, a man complained at the crime branch that the accused had organised a seminar on January 2 in a hotel at Padav square in the name of Chroming Craving Private Limited, which was running tours and travels.

At the seminar, the officials had asked some people to deposit Rs 60,000 for the company membership for three years. The officials promised that the company would offer fitness and tour packages.

Nevertheless, when the complainant called up the number the officials of the company had given him, he received no reply. When he also did not get any reply to his emails, he lodged a complaint at the police station.