Madhya Pradesh: Man attempts to rape minor girl, arrested in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man attempted to rape a minor girl aged 11 years at a deserted location near a fair in the Morar locality of Gwalior on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The accused was a close acquaintance of the survivor girl, the police added.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Gwalior, Amit Sanghi, told the media that the accused has been identified as Rajendra Jaat, who was the neighbour of the minor girl. On Sunday, Jaat took the minor girl and her younger brother aged four years to a fair in the Morar locality of the city. He left the minor girl’s brother on a shop and took the girl to a deserted location situated at close quarters to the fair.

He attempted to outrage the modesty of the girl over there. However, the girl screamed, after which two constables passing through the location rushed to the spot and nabbed Jaat, to rescue the girl from his clutches. Jaat was handed over to the Morar police, while the girl and her brother were dropped home safely by the cops.

SP Sanghi had announced a reward of Rs 5 thousand each to both the constables for being vigilant.

