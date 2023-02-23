Madhya Pradesh: G-20 strong forum to improve cultural ties with nations, says Union Minister Virendra Kumar

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Virendra Kumar said on Thursday that cultural heritage paves the path to making better relations among various nations and among different communities.

Combining various cultures within the agenda of G-20 countries will be an important achievement, he said.

The G-20 nations can be a strong forum for cultural and economic development and social harmony and preservation of environment.

The minister made the statement at the first meeting of G-20 meet held at the cultural centre in Khajuraho. Union Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi also addressed the session.

The theme of G-20, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (one world, one family and one future), conveys the message of development for all human beings.

Women’s empowerment and equality for women are highlighted, but the copper statue of a dancing girl belonging to the Harappan era indicates the status of women and their empowerment on those days, she said.

It clearly indicates that women not only enjoyed equal status but were also worshipped, she said.

Lekhi further said G-20 nations should discuss the issues related to the hurdles coming in its way to work for welfare of the world.

Cultural secretary Govind Mohan said the cultural spots were closed during the covid-19 pandemic, which was a big challenge.

Although the climate change has made the area highly sensitive, it is necessary to protect the world heritage, he said.

G-20 nations and other international organizations are taking part in the cultural meet.

