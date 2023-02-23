Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan inaugurates Cultural Village 'Adivarta' during G20 meet in Khajuraho

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan inaugurates Cultural Village Adivarta during G20 culture meet in Khajuraho | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Madhya Pradesh's Tribal and Folk Art State Museum, Cultural Village 'Adivarta', on the occasion of G-20 Culture Working Group meeting at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district on Wednesday. CM Chouhan reached 'Adivarta' and lit the lamp in front of the statues of Badadev and Budhi Dai.

'Adivarta' has been envisaged as Madhya Pradesh Tribal and Folk Art State Museum by the Culture Department. Union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar, district in-charge and minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Omprakash Sakhalecha, MP Vishnudutt Sharma and many dignitaries were present at the event. The first phase of Cultural Village Adivarta covers the scenario of a village of 7 tribes.

Major tribes of the state displayed

Chouhan unveiled the dedication plaque of Adivarta village and also visited the Likhandra exhibition, museum and music dance gallery. After reaching the residences of the tribal class, he saw their living conditions and culture. The CM also visited the painting gallery, where the folk art of the tribal community is displayed through paintings. Chouhan further saw the process of craft art of the Agaria tribe.

In Adivarta, the major tribes of the state, namely Gond, Baiga, Bhil, Bharia, Korku, Kol and Saharia, along with the five cultural regions, Baghelkhand, Bundelkhand, Malwa, Nimar and Chambal, respectively, have been displayed by building houses and life-useful items.

Delegates will be taken to Panna Tiger Reserve

The first G20 working group meeting of culture will have four sessions in which G20 member-states, international organisations along with officials from the Ministry of Culture will participate.

During the meeting, cultural programmes have been organised which included the Khajuraho Dance Festival.

The delegates will visit the Western Group of Temples, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. They will also be taken to the Panna Tiger Reserve.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)