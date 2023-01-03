e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Free urology camp to begin from February 16 in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: Free urology camp to begin from February 16 in Sant Hirdaram Nagar



FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
File Photo
Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A ten-day free camp for patients of urology and those suffering from other diseases will be held at Sant Hirdaram Nagar from February 16.

A charitable organisation Jeev Sewa Sanasthan, with the Global Village Foundation in the USA, is holding the camp at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital. Renowned doctors from USA and India will examine the patients and provide them treatment free of cost.

If any patient requires surgery, it will be done without any charge, sources in Seva Sadan Eye Hospital said.

The patients will be registered at the hospital in IHL Khan from Wednesday from 11am to 4pm.

The patients will be provided with treatment at the camp on the first-come-first-serve basis, sources further said. The poor patients with urological problems will get priority.

Dr Tammy Neblock Baren, Dr Branden Johnson, Dr Patrick Thomson, Dr Alexander Kingbing, Dr Edward Cherula, Dr Narendra, Pratibha Khare and other renowned doctors will examine the patients and operate upon them.

Besides, there will be well-known radiologist Dr Deepak Jhangiani, Dr Khemchandani and Dr Gyanchandani will be present at the camp.

Sant Hirdaram Sahib started free urology camp from 1994 and 96 such camps were held till 2020.  Each patient should bring a photocopy of his Aadhar card and the mobile number of one of the members of their families.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Students, teachers of Hassomal Lakhani school receive prizes in Sant Hirdaram Nagar
article-image

