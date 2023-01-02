Madhya Pradesh: Students, teachers of Hassomal Lakhani school receive prizes in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The students and teachers of Hassomal Lakhani Public School were given prizes on Monday for taking part in various competitions held by the institution.

Chairman of the education Hemu Kalani Society Siddh Bhauji and deputy chairman Hero Gyanchandani were present on the occasion.

They were given trophies and citations for taking part in children science congress 2022-23, Know Your Country, Run Bhopal and Baal Rang.

The principal, vice-principal, coordinators of sports department, dance and music department and art and craft department were honoured.

Principal of the school Amrita Motwani, vice-principal Rekha Kewalani, coordinators and all teachers were present at the function.

Siddh Bhauji appealed to the teachers and students to begin the New Year with more enthusiasm to do better in life.

He also urged the students to follow the ideals of people like APJ Abdul Kalam, Atal Bihar Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Siddh Bhauji appealed to the students to keep away from social media, television and mobile phones and use their time properly.

Motwani assured Siddh Bhauji that the students and the teachers would always follow his guidelines to make their life better.