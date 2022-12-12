Madhya Pradesh: Swastika Investmart Ltd. conducts campus drive for SHIM students in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The SwastikaInvestmart limited conducted a recruitment drive at Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management on December 6, 2022, the college authorities said.

The recruitment drive was conducted for MBA (2021-2023) and Integrated MBA (2018-22) students. The company has conducted the said drive for the profile of Relationship Manager atvarious locations like Bhopal, Bhilai and Raipur.

Students participated in the pre - placement talk, wherein the HR of the company briefed the students about profile, job package and location. This was followed by the personal interview Round. As the company declared the results of the drive, 6 students, namely Varsha Choudhary, Swati Barbe, ChanchalMaithil, Nikita Rajoriya, Saloni Ghodale and Shweta Bhaisare of MBA (2021-23) were shortlisted for second round of interview which was conducted on December 7, 2022. In this round, Varsha Choudhary, Swati Barbe, Chanchal Maithil, Nikita Rajoriya and SaloniGhodale bagged the job offer.

Managing Director of the Institute, Hero Gyanchandani and Director, Dr AshishThakur appreciated the training and placement (T and P)cell of SHIM and wished the students a bright future ahead.