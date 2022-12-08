Madhya Pradesh: Session centred on media management organised at SHIM

FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An expert session on ‘Ethics in Media management’ was organised at the Sant Hirdaram Institute of management of Bhopal on Wednesday, the authorities of the college said.

Journalist Sumita Sirothia essayed the role of the expert for the session, who has been serving Doordarshan, Bhopal as a programme presenter from the past 15 years.

Sirothia highlighted the importance of ethics in media management, through which the management students were able to get a hang of the do’s and don’ts of media management as well as other aspects of ethical principles. In addition to this, the students also learnt about the anchoring skills and public speaking skills, which they found fruitful for delivering daily news stories and conducting interviews.

The expert said during the session that media ethics promotes and defends values such as a universal respect for life and the rule of law and legality. As many as 200 students of the institute ensured their participation in the ceremony. Managing director of the institute, Hero Gyanchandani and Director, Dr Ashish Thakur appreciated the training and placement cell for the successful conduct of the session.

