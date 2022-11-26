e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Hemu Kalani Edu Society Foundation Day celebrated at Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Chancellor of Barkatullah University Professor SK Jain was invited as the chief guest while assistant registrar of BU Puneet Shukla was present as the special guest.

Updated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Foundation Day of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Education Society was celebrated on the premises of Sant Hirdaram Girls’ College located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal on Friday, the college authorities said.

The occasion also marked the anniversary of the schools such as Navnidh Hassomal Lakhni Public School, Children’s Hope India Girls’ School, Sant Hirdaram Girls’ College as well as Sant Hirdaram Medical College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences. Cultural programmes were staged. Vice-Chancellor of Barkatullah University Professor SK Jain was invited as the chief guest while assistant registrar of BU Puneet Shukla was present as the special guest.

Principals of the institutions led by the society presented an annual report of their respective institutions. During this, principal of Sant Hirdaram Girls’ College Dr Dalima Parwani stated that majority of the girls securing a place in the Barkatullah University’s merit list belonged to Sant Hirdaram Girls’ College.

Chief guest Jain congratulated everyone on the occasion and stated that the individual who contributed towards social welfare was the one who was educated in true terms. Chairman of the society Siddh Bhauji addressed the function and asked students to learn to manage time effectively. Towards the end of the ceremony, the guests present on the occasion were felicitated with mementos, books as well as fruits.

