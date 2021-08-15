Madhya Pradesh: Free boating facility to people named ‘Neeraj’ on the occasion of Independence Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has provided free boating facility to every guest named ‘Neeraj’ on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on August 15.

The Managing Director of the Corporation, S. Vishwanathan has made the above remark to in charge of all boat clubs in the state.

This facility was in the honour of Neeraj Chopra, who has illuminated and raised the name of the country by winning the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics.

Any person named Neeraj having an ID card such as driving license, Aadhar card, school identity card, PAN card or any name confirmation card was valid to get the benefit of the scheme.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation operates 14 boat clubs in various water bodies of the state which includes Bhopal Boat Club, Halali Boat Club, Orchha Boat Club, Tighara Boat Club Gwalior, Yashodharman Boat Club Mandsaur, Hanuwantia Boat Club, Choral Boat Club, Maikal Resort Boat Club Bargi, Sair Sapata Boat Club Bhopal, Tawa Resort Boat Club Tawa, Sailani Island Boat Club Sailani, Tourist Village Boat Club Shivpuri, Kutni Island Boat Club Khajuraho etc.

