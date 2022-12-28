Madhya Pradesh: Fraudster dupes shopkeeper of Rs 12k, probe underway in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster posing as an army official duped a shopkeeper to the tune of Rs 12,000 (12 thousand) in Gwalior on Wednesday, the police said.

Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP), Rajesh Dandotiya stated that the complainant has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Sahu, who had recently opened a biriyani outlet at Chinar road located in Dabra of Gwalior. To promote his business, Sahu had also pasted pamphlets of his outlet at various localities of the city and had offered home delivery as well.

Sahu received a call on Monday, during which the man on the other side of the phone identified himself as Sanjay Kumar, an army official. He enquired about the availability of 25 plates of Biriyani in the morning and 25 in the evening, which Sahu agreed to cater to.

Kumar then asked for Sahu’s details to transfer some of the amount to him in advance through an online payments app. He then claimed to have transferred the amount, but said that the amount did not reach Sahu owing to technical glitches. He then shared a link with Sahu, asking him to click on it.

Some time after clicking the link, Rs 12 thousand were siphoned off from Sahu’s account, while the accused switched off his mobile phone. After realising that he had been defrauded, Sahu approached the Cyber cell to lodge a complaint against the accused.

“Further probe is underway in the case”, said ASP Dandotiya.