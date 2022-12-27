Madhya Pradesh: Cheats withdraw Rs 1.18 Lakh in name of taking out stuck ATM cards in Gwalior

Photo: Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of cheats played false on two persons and withdrew more than Rs 1.18 lakh from their accounts, sources said on Tuesday.

According to reports, Raghuveer Singh Tomar and Kishan Singh reached an ATM booth of the State Bank of India near Thatipur Chauhan Piau on Monday. Both Tomar and Singh are relatives. When Tomar put his ATM card, it got stuck in the machine.

They they saw a poster at the booth. On the poster, it was written that whenever one’s card is stuck in the ATM, one should contact the following number which was written on the poster. Whenever Tomar called up the number mentioned on the poster, the person who took the call also sought the details of the ATM card.

Just as Tomar gave the details, a sum of Rs 70,000 was withdrawn from his account. Similarly, the thugs withdraw a sum of Rs 48,000 from the account of Singh.

Nevertheless, the police have yet to register an FIR in connection with the case.

Furniture, AC stolen from college

A band of thieves made off with furniture, air conditioner and other equipment worth Rs 1.50 lakh from a private college in the Basant Vihar area. Although the incident took place on December 6, an FIR was lodged on Monday.