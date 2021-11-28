Madhya Pradesh: Fourth death in mass suicide case, auto parts trader dies in hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fourth death has been reported in the mass suicide case of an auto parts trader family.

Auto parts trader Sanjeev Joshi died in the hospital late on Sunday night.

Earlier on Saturday, elder daughter Grishma also died during treatment.

His mother Nandani and younger daughter Purvi had died on the day of the accident.

So far four of five of the family have died. Sanjeev’s wife Archana’s condition is also said to be critical.

The police have arrested four women accused of harassing the Joshi family.

Notably, five members of a family tried to end their lives by consuming poison in Anand Nagar area on Thursday night.

Two of them including a minor girl died during treatment, said police. The family also poisoned their dog before taking the step.

The family left a suicide note found written on a wall of their house where they accused a woman Babli Dubey and her daughter Rani, of mounting pressure on them for money.

Prima facie it appears that the family was debt ridden, said the police.





According to the police, Sanjeev Joshi of Anand Nagar was lived by his wife, two daughters and his mother.

In-charge Piplani police station Ajay Nayar said Joshi worked at an automobile shop.

Joshi's wife Archana had borrowed some money from Babli Dubey.

The family also had borrowed money from others and they were under debt.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Two of five of a family die in attempt to suicide

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:00 PM IST