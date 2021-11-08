Madhya Pradesh: Police officer's son stabbed to death, four held

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four criminals stabbed to a police officer's son to death in Jabalpur's Ranjhi locality late Sunday night, sources said on Monday.

The police officer Narayan Bahadur Thapa is posted as platoon commander to the 6th Battalion of Special Armed Force (SAF) of Madhya Pradesh Police in Jabalpur.

According to reports, Thapa's son Rohit Thapa, 30, left home for Gandhi Vyayam Shala on Sunday evening. Around 10.30PM, four youths identified as Sanjay Thapa, Abhishek Bahadur Manish and Sonu met Rohit in front of SAF Petrol pump.

They started abusing Rohit. When he resisted, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and escaped from there.

Rohit was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

In charge of Ranjhi police station Vijay Singh Paraste said that a case of murder had been registered and all four accused had been arrested.

Police sources said that all four accused were sons of SAF personnel.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:51 PM IST