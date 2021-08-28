Madhya Pradesh: Four police personnel booked for having dispute with villagers

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against four police personnel for having a dispute with villagers in Bhitwar district.

The police personnel reached Bhitarwar in civil dress around 10pm to stop the DJ sound and they beat up the villagers.

There was a birthday celebration in Jatav locality and a DJ was installed in the locality. The villagers were dancing and enjoying the party. Around 10pm, police personnel arrived there and started beating people dancing to the DJ music. During which two women suffered severe injury and others sustained minor injuries.

After the incident, the villagers blocked the road and sat on dharna in front of the Bhitarwar police station on Saturday afternoon. As the commotion escalated, police officers and district administration officials reached the spot.

Bhitarwar police station in charge, Rajkumari Parmar says that there was a dispute between police personnel and villagers during the night to stop the DJ. On the complaint of villagers, a case of assault has been registered against four police personnel constable Bhadauria, Ajay Yadav, Ramdev Sharma, Kuldeep Gurjar. The investigation is going on and further action will be taken accordingly, Parmar added.

