Madhya Pradesh: Four get life term for hacking man, daughter to death

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Morena district court has awarded life imprisonment to four convicts in connection with a murder case of a man and his daughter, the district prosecution officer said. However, the key accused involved in the crime is still at large, prosecution officers said. Additional Public prosecutor Rambhajan Singh Pal said that the victim Sarla was married to Vinod. Their case was ongoing in the family court earlier. When Sarla, along with her parents, brother and uncle, was returning from the court by bus, Vinod and some of his accomplices stopped the bus, dragged Sarla out of the bus and shot at her.

Sarla’s father, who tried intervening, was shot dead too. The key accused Vinod Puri fled after committing the crime, while other of his accomplices, Santosh Pratap, Brijesh and Bhupendra were apprehended. Later, culprits were produced in the court. The court pronounced all of them guilty and awarded them life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 56,000 against each of them.