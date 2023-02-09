Madhya Pradesh: Former Vice-president of Zila Panchayat flags off Vikas Yatra in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Former Vice-president of Sagar Zila panchayat and former district president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Saroj Singh, flagged off the Vikas Yatra in BarodiaGusai village of Sagar on Thursday.

Singh performed religious rituals before setting the Vikas Yatra in motion.

On the occasion, Singh addressed the attendees of the ceremony and said that the objective of Vikas Yatra is to provide the benefits of various government-led schemes to the general public. She said that the Vikas Yatra is being organised at various places across the district.

Highlighting the benefits of Vikas Yatra, Singh said that the general public will be able to avail the benefits of the scheme in their village itself. He added that the officials of all the departments will be present in Vikas Yatra, who will resolve the issues of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Following this, Singh also addressed the residents of the Bhelaiyya, Parsone, Madaiyyamaafi, Madavangauri and Madavan Payak and shed light on the development works which had been carried out there. Senior BJP leaders, BJP workers, government officials and general public were present in thick numbers on the occasion.

