Ujjain: Acharya post conferred on Achal Mukti Sagar amid full rituals at Abhyudaypuram

Achal Mukti Sagar being offered Acharya’s post in presence of Jain acharyas, munis, sadhavis and Shwetambar Jain community members in Ujjain on Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Rath Yatra of the Lord started from the pilgrimage complex at 10 am on Friday under the ongoing Anjanashalaka Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at Abhyudayapuram Gurukul. Jain acharyas, munis and sadhavis along with Shwetambar Jain community fellows participated along with a silver chariot, musical band players and elephant.

Later, in the presence of four acharyas in the Rajdarbar Pandal, Upadhyay Achal Mukti Sagar was offered the post of Acharya. Witnessed by thousands of people, when he was given this post, the pandal echoed with cheers and the present saints and sages intervened, and then the people bid him farewell. The moment people were waiting for years, that moment will come on Saturday and Prabhu Abhyudaya Parasnath will be honoured by the Vidhi Vidhan in the temple with 45 peaks made of milky marble.

According to Mafatlal Sanghvi, the Grand Prana Pratishtha Mahotsav Committee coordinator of Abhyudayapuram Jain Gurukul, Ujjain and Dr Rahul Kataria, the media in-charge, according to Pratishtacharya Nardev Sagar Suri Maharaj, Acharya Chandraratna Sagar, pilgrim-inspiring Sanskar Yagya pioneer Dr Acharya Mukti Sagar Surishwar on the behest of Acharya Matichandra Sagar, the post of Acharya was offered to Achal Mukti Sagar.

On this occasion Upadhyay Chandrayash Vijay and Ganivarya Adarsh Ratna Sagar, Sadhvi Sheelrekha, Sadhvi Charudarsha and Sadhvi Mukti Rekha Thana were present. People from different states reached the Gurukul to see the opportunity of conferring the post of third Acharya of Navkar Mahamantra. The main ritual of Pran Pratishtha (idol consecration) will be held on Saturday morning from 8.30 am and the flag will be installed in the new temple.

