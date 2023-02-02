Ujjain: Consumer Forum orders CHS to execute plot’s sale deed in favour of complainant

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An old man got justice after 40 years from the Cooperative Housing Society (CHS). By passing a historic decision the District Consumer Redressal Forum has paved the way for the old man getting his rights.

Advocate Yashwant Agnihotri, appearing for the complainant, said that a plot of 40 by 60 was booked by Jitendra Kumar Sharma, a resident of Indrapuri, Sethi Nagar, from Avantika Employees Housing Cooperative Society in the year 1979, for which as per the demand of that time, the entire amount of the said plot was deposited in the institution. Despite allowing plot number 868 in favour of Jitendra Kumar Sharma the sale deed was not executed by the organisation.

Sharma had given oral and written requests and information letters to the organisation several times but to no effect. The elderly then appeared before the then-collector Ujjain in a public hearing in 2010. After this, an inquiry was ordered but no result came out and no relief was provided, then Sharma was forced to move the District Consumer Redressal Forum through his counsel Agnihotri in 2013. He filed a complaint against the organisation.

Forum’s president Jasveer Kaur Sasan and member Atul Jain after observing the reply and affidavit presented by the Society passed a decision in favour of Sharma. The order was passed that Avantika Employees Housing Cooperative Society will execute the sale deed by taking appropriate action for the execution of the deed of sale in favour of the applicant within a period of 30 days.

In case of non-availability of the plot, the organisation should pay the total deposit amount of the applicant to the applicant within 60 days from the date of deposit at the rate of 9 per cent annual interest. If the institution does not pay the said amount along with interest to the applicant within 60 days, then the institution will have to pay the entire deposit amount to the applicant along with 12 per cent annual interest. Along with this, the Forum also ordered that the institution applicant pay Rs 5,000 and complaint expenses of Rs 3,000 separately in a period of 2 months for mental distress.

