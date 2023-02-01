Ujjain: Vikram University’s faculty develops floating bed for natural treatment of waste water

ALIVE FLOATING BED WITH AQUATIC PLANTS |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A system has been installed in Vikram Sarovar pond to treat waste water in a natural manner in Vikram University (VU) campus by faculty of School of Studies in Botany.

The team comprising Dr Nihal Singh, Dr Jagdish Sharma and Dr Chitralekha Kadel developed the system under the direction of head of the department Prof DM Kumawat. They claimed that the environmental issues can be addressed through this pond. Waste water treatment is required to be done on the basis of issues like merger of untreated domestic waste water in pond, high algal bloom and macrophytic growth as well as degradation of aesthetic value of pond.

According to them, treated domestic water can be reused. It is a cheap technology as the polluted water gets clean without electricity, machinery and chemicals. Its maintenance cost is almost negligible. It is an environmental-friendly technology which conserves bio-diversity. It can also play a crucial role in minimising excessive exploitation of natural resources in the name of urbanisation, industrialisation and changing the crop patterns.

