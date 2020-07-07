Madhya Pradesh: Former Minister labels Scindia 'coronavirus', claims he affects people around

Former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav compared BJP leader Jyotoraditya Scindia with the cononavirus infection, which adversely affects people wherever it goes. The Congress leaders had attacked the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday for failing to distribute portfolios to the ministers though a week has passed.

The state has one of the weakest chief ministers, former minister Dr Govind Singh said, referring to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The ex-minister further added that, those who used to blackmail Congress party are now the part of BJP and there they are doing the same business there.