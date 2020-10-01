Madhya Pradesh: Former minister Deepak Joshi shows strength with supporters, meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former minister Deepak Joshi, son of one of the founder members of the BJP and former chief minister late Kailash Joshi, showed strength along with his supporters on Thursday.
Joshi’s supporters from Hatpiplya and Bagli assembly constituencies demanded that he should be given responsibility either in the government or in the party.
Joshi along with his supporters went to residence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and met him.
Joshi demanded that the old members of the BJP should be given respect before the ones who have switched over to the party from the Congress.
Joshi said he was not opposed to making Manoj Choudhary a party candidate for the by-polls, but party workers should be given respect. Choudhary has switched over to BJP from the Congress.
Chouhan assured Joshi that the party workers would always get respect. Many party workers demanded that Joshi should get some responsibility. Joshi and his supporters looked happy after meeting Chouhan.
The party men said they would work with all might in the ensuing by-elections for Hatpiplya, Sanwer and Agar seats.
There were speculations that Joshi would join the Congress. When Joshi’s cavalcade came to Bhopal with his supporters, it was speculated that he was going to join the Congress.
The Congress has given ticket to Rajveer Singh Bhagel from Hatpiplya. Even if Joshi joins Congress, he will not get ticket. Therefore, the aim of Joshi’s show of strength was to mount pressure on the party leadership while staying in the party.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)