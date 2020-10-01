Madhya Pradesh: Former minister Deepak Joshi shows strength with supporters, meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former minister Deepak Joshi, son of one of the founder members of the BJP and former chief minister late Kailash Joshi, showed strength along with his supporters on Thursday.

Joshi’s supporters from Hatpiplya and Bagli assembly constituencies demanded that he should be given responsibility either in the government or in the party.

Joshi along with his supporters went to residence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and met him.

Joshi demanded that the old members of the BJP should be given respect before the ones who have switched over to the party from the Congress.